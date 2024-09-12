UK government says data centers are critical infrastructure, gives them extra protection

Data centers in the UK are to be given a significant upgrade in security after the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) reclassified them to be Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

Data centers are the backbone of most organizations, and thus the backbone of the UK economy, which is why DSIT wants to offer them the same level of protection as energy and water systems. The UK has the highest number of data centers in Western Europe.

Due to their importance to the economy and the sensitive data they store, data centers are a prime target for both state-sponsored and financially motivated attackers.

Cyber criminal and blackout protection

The designation comes with new protection measures to mitigate cyber attacks, IT blackouts, and adverse weather events that could disrupt data centers.

A dedicated CNI team will be set up to monitor UK data centers for potential threats that could disrupt services reliant on their data, such as banking and the NHS, as well as providing access to security services such as the National Cyber Security Centre. The CNI team will also be responsible for coordinating access for emergency services in the event of an incident.

DSIT hopes that the new designation will increase business trust in data centers, while also deterring potential cyber attacks, as the government will provide additional mitigation and backup measures to ensure services remain online and unaffected, keeping sensitive data such as NHS patient records out of the hands of cyber criminals while also allowing health services to function.

Alongside the CNI designation, DSIT revealed a proposed £3.75 billion private investment in Europe's largest data center, planned to be built in Hertfordshire by data company DC01UK. The data center is expected to directly provide 700 jobs, as well as supporting 13,740 jobs across the UK.

“Data centres are the engines of modern life, they power the digital economy and keep our most personal information safe. Bringing data centres into the Critical National Infrastructure regime will allow better coordination and cooperation with the Government against cyber criminals and unexpected events," Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said.

“The huge £3.75bn private investment announced today in Hertfordshire is a vote of confidence in those plans and a clear example of my determination to ensure technological advancements are helping to grow our economy and create wealth across the country," Kyle concluded.

Earlier in 2024, DSIT announced the Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill which will require essential infrastructure providers to ensure their supply chains are resilient and well protected from cyber attacks.