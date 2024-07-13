Summer travel just got easier — get 15% off Jetpac eSIM for global connectivity

Summer is here, and if you are planning to travel, don't forget to add an eSIM to your packing list. eSIMs for international travel make life so much easier by providing global connectivity. Jetpac, a rising star in the eSIM market, offers data plans for over 100 countries. We have partnered with Jetpac to bring you an exclusive deal. Read on to find out how you can redeem this offer.

Get 15% off on Jetpac data plans for 3 months Jetpac offers data plans for over 100 countries. You can get up to 40GB of data with Jetpac. The installation process is simple and pretty straightforward. All you need is the Jetpac app to start. Once you have decided what plan to get, you can use our code TECHRADAR15 to get 15% off for 3 months. The offer is valid on all packs, excluding 1GB packs.

Why Jetpac?

In our Jetpac review, we found the eSIM provider to be reliable and packed with features that make it an attractive option for travelers. Jetpac allows you to easily use a hotspot and share data connections with other devices. One standout feature is access to the smartdelay lounge. If your flight is delayed, you get complimentary access to a lounge. But to use this perk, your flight should be registered with Jetpac. This service can accommodate up to 5 people so ideal for a family or a big group of travelers.

Speed is not an issue with Jetpac, as they partner with local networks to provide 4G/LTE and even 5G speeds wherever available. Plus, Jetpac's customer support team is available around the clock via email or live chat.

How to install the eSIM on your device?

The easiest way to install Jetpac eSIM on your device is by downloading the Jetpac app. Once you've chosen your desired data plan, you can configure the eSIM by scanning the QR code provided in the app or in the email confirmation you receive. This will automatically install and download the eSIM onto your device. Keep in mind that your device is eSIM compatible. Jetpac is compatible with most iOS and Android devices but it is worth checking a full list on the website. Although you can install the eSIM before your trip, the data plan will only activate once your roaming is turned on in a supported country.