Email systems were never designed for autonomous machine workflows

Hostinger introduces webhook-first email for real-time automation processing

AI agents now trigger actions immediately when emails arrive

AI agents can process data and execute actions within milliseconds, yet many automated systems still depend on tools originally built for human users.

That mismatch has become increasingly noticeable as businesses attempt to connect AI-driven workflows with traditional email systems, never designed for machine-to-machine interactions.

Hostinger argues that this gap creates structural inefficiencies when AI systems depend on an email provider built for personal communication rather than automated execution pipelines.

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Building email for AI agents instead of people

The fundamental problem is not a lack of email provider connectivity but rather an architectural assumption that a human will always sit at the receiving end.

"Email is still one of the most important interfaces on the internet, but most of the infrastructure behind it was never designed for autonomous systems," said Povilas Skrebutėnas, Head of Email at Hostinger.

Hostinger believes it has a solution to that problem through a new service called Agentic Mail, which makes email operate more like infrastructure for automated systems rather than a conventional inbox for people.

Rather than adapting traditional inboxes for automation purposes, Hostinger developed Agentic Mail around a webhook-first architecture intended for real-time machine workflows.

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Incoming messages can immediately trigger automated actions without requiring repeated polling requests that consume resources and introduce delays into otherwise fast-moving operations.

Developers can also define which domains and addresses an AI agent is allowed to communicate with, providing more granular control over automated interactions at both broad and specific levels.

According to Hostinger, the service integrates with several popular automation and agent frameworks, including OpenClaw, n8n, and Claude, without requiring painful custom integrations.

The company also plans additional functionality, such as a full REST API for programmatic control and deeper integration capabilities, intended for increasingly sophisticated agentic environments.

AI agent use cases in automated email workflows

Hostinger describes several scenarios where AI systems could handle substantial portions of email-driven processes without direct human involvement remaining necessary throughout the workflow.

These scenarios include lead qualification workflows, customer support operations, appointment scheduling, and other automated communication.

Under the proposed model, an AI agent could receive an email and evaluate its contents against business rules.

It can also trigger an appropriate workflow, generate a contextual response, and escalate the matter only when human intervention becomes genuinely necessary.

To enable this, users create an inbox under their own domain name and connect a webhook endpoint to receive events.

They then establish access controls for allowed senders and integrate the inbox into existing automated systems without rebuilding their entire stack from scratch.

The setup process remains relatively straightforward compared to wrestling legacy email protocols into submission through duct tape and custom scripting workarounds.

This feature is not a free email service, and it is now available for Hostinger’s paid email users.

Whether the webhook-driven email infrastructure becomes a standard component of future automation ecosystems for email clients remains uncertain.

The success of Agentic Mail will ultimately depend on whether developers find the reliability, speed, and control compelling enough to migrate away from familiar systems.

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