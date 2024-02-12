Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad makes an out-of-this-world case for building a great website

Super Bowl 2024 was everything it should be. High-energy, action-packed, and full of suspense. But it wasn’t just the big game that made an impact on viewers. As usual, many big brands splashed the cash, securing themselves one of the most expensive ad slots on the planet, with each reportedly paying a massive $7 million for a 30-second commercial spot .

This year, one such brand was website builder giant Squarespace. Teaming up with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese (who stars and directed the video), Squarespace created an ad that aimed to deliver a potent message, poking fun at society's inability to step away from our devices and notice what is going on around us.

Alien invasion? That’s interesting for all of five seconds…now let’s watch some cute cat videos.

The ad ends with the strapline “A website makes it real”, which frankly feels a little inconsistent with the key theme.

Of course, the real message of the ad isn’t really that we all have an unhealthy relationship with our phones. Its true intention is to highlight how captivated audiences are by digital devices, making a great website a smart way to tap into their attention.

Or perhaps it's that a great website will make you stand out from endless streams of low-value social media content?



Honestly, it's unclear.

Squarespace’s Super Bowl campaign

Squarespace’s ‘Hello down there’ campaign spans further than just a Super Bowl ad. On Squarespace’s website, you can find a dedicated landing page that includes a video of Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca making a website as part of the planning process for the 30-second advert.

The landing page also showcases the template used for the website and an example of an online store that sells extraterrestrial merchandise including hoodies, frisbees, and umbrellas.

You can even use the ‘Hello down there’ website template used by Martin and Francesca as a starting place for your own out-of-this-world website.