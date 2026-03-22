TfL introduces radar cameras that monitor five lanes without visible alerts

Half of London’s 2024 fatal collisions involved excessive speed

Cameras will be installed on 20mph and 30mph roads across ten boroughs

Transport for London (TfL) is moving ahead with trials of radar-based speed cameras which differ significantly from existing roadside systems in both design and operation.

The new devices combine 4D radar tracking with 4K imaging, removing the need for embedded road sensors, visible flashes, or painted markings that typically signal enforcement zones to drivers.

The absence of these cues suggests a system which operates continuously without alerting motorists in the traditional ways many have come to expect.

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Expanded coverage and enforcement rationale

The new cameras will be installed at up to 10 sites across London, including boroughs such as Haringey, Tower Hamlets, Havering, Croydon, Hammersmith and Fulham, Brent, Hackney, Ealing, and Sutton.

All sites are located on roads with either 20mph or 30mph limits, chosen on the basis of risk and suitability.

Each of these cameras is expected to monitor up to five lanes of traffic simultaneously in both directions.

This is a notable increase compared with older spot cameras that are limited to fewer lanes and rely on physical infrastructure beneath the road surface.

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TfL states this expanded coverage allows each unit to survey 67% more traffic, which may alter how frequently drivers encounter enforcement across busy routes.

Authorities continue to link excessive speed with severe road incidents across London’s transport network, with official figures indicating speed contributed to roughly half of fatal collisions recorded in London during 2024.

This statistic forms part of the justification for introducing updated enforcement tools, alongside a broader policy framework aimed at reducing casualties over the coming years.

"Speeding continues to be a major cause of the most devastating collisions on our roads,” said Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement.

“This trial allows us to test new radar‑based camera technology to ensure it meets London’s future enforcement needs.”

The rollout also aligns with a wider plan involving expanded camera deployment and adjustments to speed limits across sections of the road network.

Authorities indicate that these measures are being implemented alongside efforts to reshape urban streets into environments with lower traffic speeds.

From an enforcement perspective, the improved image quality produced by the new cameras is expected to affect how offences are processed and verified.

According to the Metropolitan Police, clearer imagery supports accountability by providing stronger evidence when pursuing violations.

“This trial will improve reliability and deliver better quality images, helping our officers hold offenders to account,” said Donna Smith, Detective Chief Superintendent of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

This points to a system that may reduce ambiguity in enforcement, although it also raises questions about how drivers adapt when traditional warning signals are absent.

The decision to deploy these cameras across multiple boroughs indicates a targeted approach rather than a uniform rollout.

Its long-term impact will depend on whether increased detection translates into sustained behavioural change among drivers.

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