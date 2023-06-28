Microsoft Excel really wants you to put pictures in your spreadsheets

Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could seen pack in even more images and pictures thanks to a new update.

The spreadsheet software has announced it will soon allow users to insert a local picture from their device directly into the cell.

Users will also be able to paste local images from their clipboard or convert a floating picture to put into the cell much easier than before.

Microsoft Excel local images

In its entry on the official Microsft 365 roadmap, the new feature is scheduled for July 2023, meaning users shouldn't have too much longer to wiat. Upon launch, it will be available for users on both Windows desktop and web.

The news follows Microsoft's initial addition of being able to insert images directly into a cell (as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet) back in November 2022.

Microsoft says the new "IMAGE" function makes Excel sheets more personalized and customizable, thanks to a range of extra customization options.

Users will be able to move and resize cells, sort and filter, and even work with images within an Excel table.

Elsewhere, Microsoft also recently launched "@mentions" in Excel to make collaborating on your spreadsheets smoother than ever.

@mentions allow users to tag their colleagues or co-workers, both within an organization and outside. These tags can be requests for edits, adding more information, or just clarification on a certain point, but can also be used to create, assign and track tasks within your workbook.