I am quite excited about this early Black Friday Udemy deal and so should you—here’s why

As we approach the Black Friday season, we are not just seeing retailers dropping prices—software companies are getting in on the action too. From creative tools to productivity software, expect to find deep discounts across the board.

For example, Udemy is already offering significant deals on its courses, making it a great time to pick up new skills at a fraction of the usual price.

If you’re not familiar with Udemy, it is an online learning platform that offers over 250,000 courses. Users can choose from an extensive course catalog that covers a wide variety of categories, including, productivity, home improvement, computing, business, and much more. Plus, once you purchase a course, you get lifetime access, so you can always come back to refresh your knowledge anytime. So grab a coffee, get on your office chair, and start browsing today.

Get 80% off on Udemy courses this Black Friday Udemy is slashing prices across its entire course catalog, making it the perfect time to invest in yourself and pick up a new skill you've been considering. With discounts of up to 80% on most courses, you can start learning right away. Simply visit this link, sign up for Udemy, choose the course you’d like to enroll in, and voila you can start learning today. This is a limited-time offer ending on 13 November.

Why Udemy?

In our Udemy review, we highlighted how beginner-friendly the platform is. During our testing, we found the interface to be straightforward and we also liked the detailed course breakdowns. So before you make a purchase, you see exactly what's covered.

Another standout feature is the student reviews and testimonials providing valuable insights into the course experience. The courses are divided into categories and sub-categories. For example, if you're looking for a course in Business, you can browse through categories like management, sales, media, etc. with each offering a range of popular topics.

All courses are accessible via the mobile app, with an option to download the content for online viewing. Plus, take advantage of the Learner's dashboard where you can add courses to your wishlist, track your enrolled courses, and set personalized learning goals.

This offer expires in two days so if I were you, I would act soon and browse for my next skill.