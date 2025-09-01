SMBs want to use tech more in order to grow - but costs are proving a big barrier
SMBs are worried about the cost of tech
- Study finds 96% of SMBs agree tech could help them reach new markets
- AI, digital marketing and ecommerce offer the biggest opportunities
- High costs and limited budgets highlight the need for removed barriers
Nearly all (96%) of the small and medium-sized businesses surveyed in a recent study by Shopify agree technology will help them to reach new markets in the next 12 months - but key hurdles are preventing them from full success.
Unsurprisingly, AI tools topped the list, with 43% seeing it as the most helpful for global expansion, but many raised cash concerns.
High costs and limited budgets (44%) and uncertainty around ROI (30%) are currently preventing SMBs from full rollout, while larger cash-backed enterprises are accelerating with a more trial-and-error approach.
SMBs are more cautious about tech rollouts
With larger companies proving that artificial intelligence investments can bring huge rewards, one in three (35%) UK SMBs are now taking more risks to gain an edge in a competitive landscape, with previous caution highlighting a gap between ambition and execution.
Shopify Head of Northern Europe Partnerships Matthias Kleven said: “SMBs are ready to innovate – but need clear pathways, affordable tools, and measurable outcomes to fully commit.”
Digital marketing tools (38%) and ecommerce platforms (36%) also emerged as key areas for investment among UK SMBs, with around three in five agreeing that their own website allows for more personalized marketing strategies (57%) and allows them to build an emotional connection with customers (63%).
What the study fails to note is the type of AI that’s helping SMBs the most – customer-facing AI like chatbots and personalized marketing have the potential to create more tailored experiences, but automation and predictive analytics can help businesses do more with their data.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Looking ahead, SMBs could pilot technologies they’re not already using in certain areas to gauge ROI before fully deploying, taking lessons from larger enterprises that have already made these types of investments.
Shopify is also calling for the removal of barriers, enabling business owners to more easily access tech that delivers value.
You might also like
- Many SMBs say they can't get to grips with AI, need more training
- Why not try the best AI writers?
- We’ve listed the best productivity apps
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.