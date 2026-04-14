Smartphone limits drive creators toward microphones, lenses, gimbals, and dedicated cameras

Accessory spending rises as creators invest hundreds and thousands into gear upgrades

AI-driven production growth exposes capture weaknesses and boosts hardware demand worldwide

Smartphones still dominate video creation, but growing evidence suggests their physical limits are driving a new spending wave on dedicated gear among millions of creators, experts have said.

A new report from Futuresource Consulting estimates the global population of online video creators reached 246 million in 2025 and could grow to 267 million by 2030. That growth is only part of the story, however, as spending patterns and equipment upgrades appear to be the real commercial driver behind the next phase.

The research draws on responses from more than 16,000 people across the USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Brazil, China, and India, and combines survey data with creator population sizing, forecasts, and analysis of device preferences and purchasing behavior.

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Smartphones have physical limitations

“Smartphones remain the primary video acquisition device for the vast majority of creators,” said Helen Matthews, Senior Market Analyst at Futuresource. “But the number of users progressing towards dedicated hardware is growing at a significant rate. The closest dedicated alternative, vlogging cameras, falls far behind smartphones in our survey, underscoring how wide the gap remains, and how much runway exists for manufacturers to capture spend.”

She said that progression becomes harder to ignor