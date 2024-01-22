Shoppers feel more at risk of being scammed - and retailers are having to step up
Attackers consistently target customer data
In its latest Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report, Zendesk has revealed that three in five (57%) consumers feel under threat of being scammed online - but retailers are working hard to negate this sentiment.
Unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence gets a bit shoutout in the report, with over two-thirds (69%) of UK CX leaders using generative AI tools to rewrite their customer journeys.
The report also highlights the healthy ROI that can be expected when using GenAI tools, indicating a better customer experience has has consumers returning more frequently.
Does AI help the customer experience?
Artificial intelligence promises to deliver a much more personalized and unique experience to customers, however data privacy is also at a higher risk. Four in five (83%) UK CX leaders now see themselves responsible for customer data safety, and a similar number (81%) say data protection and cybersecurity are top priorities among their strategies.
In its report, Zendesk revealed that security is no longer an add-on, suggesting that it’s becoming much more tightly engrained in the entire customer journey.
Three-quarters (74%) said that they have a detailed strategic plan to counteract digital deception and fraud in their CX operations, but while eight in 10 CX leaders think that their customers trust their data security efforts, a considerable six in 10 consumers think that companies are falling short.
More than half (56%) of those involved in the study reported a cyberattack or data breach targeting customer data in the past year. A breakdown of the figures reveals that the bigger the company, the more likely it is to be a target.
Moving ahead, Zendesk reveals two key areas for improvement affecting both customers and companies. Firstly, customers should have greater control over opting out of data collection.
Secondly, businesses are being urged to boost their cybersecurity protection and provide better training to workers, given that many attacks are only successful due to human error.
More from TechRadar Pro
- We’ve rounded up the best ransomware protection to keep your business safe
- Check out the best ecommerce platforms to take your store online
- Phishing threats have hit a new high in 2023
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Cat Bussell
By Rhys Wood