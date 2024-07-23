Sharp launches two 27-inch docking hub desktop displays for your home office — watch out Dell and Asus

Sharp has announced two new 27-inch monitors that could automatically compete for the best monitors for home working thanks to a bunch of useful features, most notably a docking hub.

The Sharp MultiSync EA272Q and Sharp MultiSync EA272U are both 27-inch, as mentioned, and sport a 2560 x 1440 resolution and 3840 x 2160 resolution, respectively, making the EA272U the more high-end of the two.

If one display isn't enough, Sharp says that users can use the DisplayPort out daisy-chain feature to have multiple displays side-by-side, for maximum productivity. The small bezel design makes the experience even more seamless, too.

The company says both monitors have 90W USB Type-C connectivity and embedded LAN, meaning that they can be used as a docking hub for laptops and other devices via one single cable.

The stands of the EA272Q and EA272U – one of the most important parts for any office setup – are 150mm height adjustable. There are also low-blue light and flicker-free tech on board, and the monitors come in black or white.

The most important thing for anyone looking for the best monitor, for either working in an office or from home, is that you have to displace the incumbent – and in our testing that company is Dell.

The Dell UltraSharp U2518D monitor is our top choice for working from home thanks to its great ergonomics, USB hub, ability to daisy-chain, and 2K display. The Dell P3222QE 32” 4K Hub Monitor was also one of our top picks for productivity, boasting a beautiful 31.5-inch 4K display, plus all the essentials.

We don't have any pricing details on Sharp's EA272Q and EA272U yet, and both will be available from resellers rather than Sharp itself as usual. The EA272U is expected to launch in October 2024, and the EA272Q is available now.

“Maximum screen estate, minimum cable clutter – that’s the vision we had in mind for the first two Sharp-branded desktop monitors,” says Sharp's Alistair Round. “The new desktop displays improve productivity through frictionless workflows, they support energy-efficient technology usage, and offer ergonomic comfort, all while convincing with detail-rich visualisation."