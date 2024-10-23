Shadow AI isn't going anywhere, so businesses should just give in

Half of all employees admit to using shadow AI, the name given to unsanctioned artificial intelligence tools that have not been issued by their companies, new research has claimed.

Three-quarters of the workers surveyed by Software AG stated they use AI tools at work, with two-thirds (or 50% of all respondents) even bringing their own AI solutions into the office.

Furthermore, nearly as many (46%) said they would refuse to give up these tools, even if their organization banned them outright.

Workers admit to using shadow AI

Workers are broadly on board with artificial intelligence, with many pointing out their potential to save them time (83%), make their jobs easier (81%) and enhance productivity (71%). However, using unsanctioned AI can pose significant risks to a company’s security and integrity.

“As usage increases, so does the risk of cyber attacks, data leakage or regulatory non-compliance. Consequently, business leaders need to have a plan in place for this before it’s too late," noted Software AG director Steve Ponting.

Despite awareness of the dangers, many employees still fail to take adequate steps to protect themselves and their employers, with only one-quarter (27%) running security scans on their AI tools and 29% checking data usage policies.

Like many others, this report highlights a disconnect between workers and business leaders, with one in three employees citing the unavailability of essential AI tools from their employer.

Looking ahead, the company predicts that 90% of workers will use AI in the near future, up from the current 75%. With this in mind, businesses are being urged to implement the right tools and processes to protect their companies while giving workers access to the tools they require.