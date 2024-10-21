Workers really aren't sure their bosses know enough about AI

In the tit-for-tat blame game that continues to play about regarding delayed and poor AI deployment, workers are now saying that their managers aren’t ready enough to move things forward.

A Capgemini Research Institute report of 1,500 executives and 1,000 workers across 15 countries found just one in 10 (11.6%) employees believe their managers have the right data management skills, and only a touch more (12.8%) are technologically literate in terms of AI.

The sentiments are reflected in actual usage – only one-third (34.9%) of managers currently use generative AI for decision-making, despite four in five (80%) recognizing its potential.

Managers are to blame for slow AI uptake

It’s clear that there are more hurdles preventing companies from advancing their AI strategies, too, such as the unauthorized use of GenAI tools that could be putting sensitive and confidential data at risk. Despite this, 11.1% of employees and 20% of managers admit to using public generative AI tools without the proper authorization.

Moreover, 44% of employees said that they do not use these tools at all.

In spite of slow uptake, organizations are acknowledging the potential benefits of emerging technologies like AI and automation. Capgemini’s report suggests that GenAI could help with around one-third of entry-level tasks in the next 12 months.

The study also explores the ongoing concern AI could replace human workers, with two-thirds (68.6%) of employees worrying that replacing human managers with AI could negatively impact the workplace. More positively, 71% of employees see their roles evolving rather than being entirely replaced by artificial intelligence.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Generative AI has the potential to shift from a co-pilot to a co-thinker, capable of strategic collaboration, adding new perspectives and challenging assumptions," noted Capgemini Invent CEO Roshan Gya.