Virgin Media O2 trial of mmWave spectrum achieves record 4Gbps single-device speed

High-frequency spectrum enhances mobile performance in dense urban and commercial locations

Over 2,000 small cells support high-speed 5G coverage in crowded areas

Virgin Media O2 has confirmed the acquisition of new millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum following Ofcom’s latest auction, marking a £13 million investment to expand its high-capacity 5G coverage.

The operator intends to deploy the technology in the UK’s busiest urban and commercial zones, focusing on airports, train stations, arenas, and major city centers where network demand peaks.

Virgin Media O2’s purchase secures roughly a third of the total available spectrum, allowing the company to manage heavy mobile traffic as data demands continue to rise.

Expanding high-speed 5G coverage

The new spectrum, comprising 800MHz in the 26GHz band and 1,000MHz in the 40GHz band, will play a key role in improving capacity and reliability in high-density environments.

Ofcom says these frequencies were assigned across 68 urban regions with the highest mobile data usage, including London, Cardiff, Belfast, and Glasgow.

The investment builds on Virgin Media O2’s existing 5G Standalone footprint, the largest of its kind in the UK, and forms part of its £700 million Mobile Transformation Plan for 2025.

The operator has stated that the new high-frequency airwaves will strengthen its mobile infrastructure, and it will also support emerging data-heavy applications that require both speed and low latency.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This new investment…pairs perfectly with our strategy to transform our mobile network and give our customers a trustworthy and reliable mobile connectivity experience wherever they are,” said Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2.

Before the acquisition, Virgin Media O2 conducted a live test of mmWave technology under a trial license.

During the trial, the company recorded a peak speed of 4Gbps to a single device, a record for its network.

Although only a limited number of compatible devices currently exist in the UK market, Virgin Media O2 expects wider hardware adoption to align with its rollout timeline.

The company’s extensive deployment of over 2,000 small cells is also expected to complement mmWave coverage.

These compact installations, typically mounted on lampposts and buildings, enable dense, high-capacity 5G networks in crowded areas where traditional base stations struggle to maintain performance.

Virgin Media O2’s approach appears practical rather than headline-driven, as mmWave technology offers exceptional speed but operates over shorter ranges, making wide-scale coverage more complex and costly.

Its use will likely remain focused on dense urban zones and critical transport hubs.

By combining new spectrum with existing infrastructure, including the recently launched “Giga Site” in Paddington capable of delivering over 10Gbps throughput, the company is aiming for incremental, focused improvements rather than broad nationwide upgrades.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.