'This wasn’t just phishing — it was a full-service cybercrime platform': FBI reveals takedown of notorious W3LL phishing operation targeting thousands of victims
W3LL phishing operation targeted victims worldwide
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- FBI & Indonesian police detain suspect behind W3LL phishing kit
- Kit enabled spoofed sites, credential theft, $20M fraud attempts
- Infrastructure and domains seized, cutting off major cybercrime resource
The FBI has revealed it worked together with the Indonesian National Police in the takedown of a major global phishing platform.
The bureau said it detained an individual with the initials G.L., suspected of operating the W3LL phishing kit. The kit, costing around $500, allowed other cybercriminals to quickly and easily create spoofed websites, as well as phishing emails.
Through the combination of the two, the miscreants were able to steal people’s login credentials, opening the door to financial fraud, with the attackers attempting to defraud victims for more than $20 million through the platform.Article continues below