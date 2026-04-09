Mac users beware — experts say this attack 'stood out immediately' by making a major change to try spread malware
ClickFix on Macs is evolving yet again
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- Hackers revive ClickFix attacks on macOS
- New method abuses Script Editor via URL scheme
- Campaign delivers Atomic Stealer to exfiltrate sensitive data
Hackers are adding new twists to the old ClickFix attack to bypass recently introduced macOS protections and still deliver infostealer malware to people’s devices, experts have warned,
Security researchers Jamf Threat Labs recently spotted one such campaign in the wild, having noted that so far, ClickFix attacks on macOS tried to get the victim to copy and paste a command into the Terminal.
However, with macOS 26.4, this method no longer works, since the device scans all pasted commands before they’re executed - so, the miscreants got creative, and found a new point of entry - Script Editor.Article continues below