HP unleashes its rival to Apple's iMac, one that can even 'charge and control' a laptop; and we can’t wait to review them

The OmniStudio X has a 32-inch 4K display and is yet another Next-Gen AI PC

HP chooses to stick with to Intel and its Core Ultra 7 CPU range

A smaller version of the OmniStudio X with a 27.5-inch display is also available

HP has introduced the OmniStudio X series, featuring 27-inch and 32-inch All-in-One desktops which look to rival Apple's iMac.

Both models are powered by Intel's Core Ultra processors and Arc Graphics GPUs, with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 MT/s RAM and four PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage options; 2 TB, 1 TB, 512 GB, or 256 GB.

The display is available in Full HD (1920 x 1080) touch and non-touch options, as well as a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) non-touch variant.

HP OmniStudio X

All display options feature IPS technology with anti-glare coating and support 99% sRGB colour accuracy, as well as TUV Eyesafe and flicker-free technology to counter blue light emission.

Expect 550 nits of brightness, and HDR 600 support, covering 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Ultra 7 258V, Ultra 7 256V, and Ultra 5 226V processors in the OmniStudio X series will provide clock speeds of up to 4.8 GHz.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI-In and Out ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. It also supports Intel, MediaTek, or Realtek Wi-Fi options along with Bluetooth support up to 5.4.

Both models include AI-enhanced productivity tools, such as the HP AI Companion, and security features like adaptive dimming and lock on leave.

The HP AI Companion allows users to ask questions, get intelligent assistance, analyze personal files, and optimize their system through personalized PC settings and support.

Though the energy consumption of AI remains a problem, HP maintains that the OmniStudio X product series uses recycled materials to reduce environmental impact.