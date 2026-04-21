'88% Confident 90% Misled': Government & critical infrastructure leaders fundamentally misunderstand the security of the apps they use
Many decision-makers don't know what "encryption" means
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- BlackBerry survey finds 98% of government and infrastructure security leaders rely on foreign‑hosted consumer messaging apps
- 83% use WhatsApp for sensitive discussions, despite critical gaps in encryption literacy
- Report warns encryption doesn’t protect metadata, impersonation, or compromised devices; highlights urgent need for sovereign, trusted communications infrastructure
Government and infrastructure workers fundamentally misunderstand the security of the communications apps they use, placing their organizations, the data, and the information flowing through, at great risk. This is according to The State of Secure Communications 2026, a survey conducted by BlackBerry Secure Communications.
Surveying 700 security decision-makers across government and critical infrastructure in the US, UK, Canada, and Singapore, the researchers found that virtually everyone (98%) relies on foreign-hosted platforms that were not built for confidential communications or high-security environments.
In fact, more than eight in ten (83%) are using WhatsApp for sensitive discussions inside their organizations.Article continues below