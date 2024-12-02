Seagate's 14TB external HDD hits lowest price for Cyber Monday; $12.86/TB deal is the one what I'd buy

Regular deal hunters will know that I love a good storage deal and the Seagate Expansion 14TB external hard drive fits the bill. It is at its cheapest yet at 179.99 at Western Digital, down from $319.99, for Cyber Monday

So why is it such a great bargain? No other drive beats its per Terabyte price at just $12.86 and yes, that includes internal hard drives. To put that in perspective, the 20TB IronWolf Pro I found earlier today, costs $16.50 per TB, almost 30% more. Crazy isn’t it!

You will need to plug it in the mains to work and it offers USB 3.2 Gen 1 (or USB 3.0) compatibility for fast (but not ultra-fast) file transfer. It is compatible with both Mac and PC and its vertical design means that it takes a smaller footprint compared to some of its competitors.

I commend its speaker-like design and the fact that - unlike some rivals, it stands on its longer edge, reducing the risk of accidental fall. It is not the cheapest though; Best Buy sold the 20TB Easystore desktop drive for just under $12.50, just days ago.

Today's best desktop hard drive deal

Seagate Expansion 14TB external drive: was $319.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy This is the one to go for if you want the lowest priced storage capacity. The 14TB Expansion external hard drived is backed by the world's largest storage company and comes with a full 3-year warranty.

Also consider

Western Digital Elements 20TB desktop hard drive: was $379.99 now $268 at WesternDigital.com If you are looking to store a huge amount of big files like photos or videos, then the WD 20TB external hard drive should be high on your list. It is compact, has plenty of storage capacity and is as affordable as it gets. Plus it is backed by a big brand.

Seagate Expansion 24TB external drive: was $549.99 now $399.99 at seagate.com There are no cheaper high capacity drives on the market. At less than $400, the per-terabyte cost of the 24TB version of the Expansion is ridiculously low. Plus it comes with Seagate's own Rescue Data Recovery Services.

The Seagate Expansion 14TB has a few minor flaws that can easily be ignored. It doesn’t come with any backup software, encryption feature and the power button is at the back.

No fear though, the drive comes with a 3-year warranty by default and has a free 3-year data recovery service bundled; just bear in mind though that you will almost void your warranty if you decide to extract the internal hard drive from the Elements desktop hard drive.

I also strongly recommend getting a cloud backup storage to keep your data safe in case of hardware failure or damage or loss. 14TB of data is the equivalent of three million 12-megapixel photos or 140 days of HD video. Check our best cloud backup buying guide for more details.