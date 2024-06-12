Saving over $800 this Lenovo ThinkBook deal is a no-brainer

Looking at getting a new laptop? Lenovo are running an unmissable deal with 62% off - dropping the price of the ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 AMD from $1439 down to $545.

is a huge productivity powerhouse with its massive screen and excellent components. This laptop is perfect for professionals who are seeking both portability and performance. Plus, with an Integrated AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and Windows 11 Pro, you can tackle anything the day throws at you. Now, you can get it for a considerable discount directly from Lenovo.

The Lenovo Thinkbook Gen 4, with a 15-inch screen, boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Processor, a 15.6-inch FHD display (1920x1080), 16GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro, and an integrated AMD Radeon Graphics card. All that to say, this is a competent machine.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkBook deal

Save over $800 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 AMD at Lenovo

Use code SAVEBIGONTB to get $894 off, bringing the total savings to 62% for a limited time. Understandably, Lenovo is limiting this to three units per customer, and after the three units are met, the laptop will jump back up to the standard price of $1,439. With this deal, Lenovo offers free shipping, which will take roughly seven days to complete.

Lenovo's ThinkBook is one of the best business laptop line-ups. They have a sleek design, powerful processors, excellent memory, fantastic storage, and impressive security features. These laptops are made to work hard without stopping. The ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 is no different. This laptop is a powerhouse, and now, at a ridiculous deal, it is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a new PC that can handle their hefty workload.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 Has some great features that will help get work done, mainly administrative and business. It has a full numpad for those who type numbers all day long, it has a decent trackpad for quick maneuvering, an anti-glare screen, 16GB of RAM for handling multitasking, and a fingerprint reader for added security. The case is sleek and professional, includes Wi-Fi 6E, and is relatively thin, coming in at 3.75lb and 18.9mm of thickness. This is an outstanding laptop in the office, at home, or if you work hybrid, especially at this heavily reduced price.

