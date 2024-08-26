This is probably one of the most comfortable office chairs you can buy - and it's 10% in the Steelcase Labor Day sale

Giving your workspace a breath of new life? Then the Steelcase Labor Day sale might catch your eye - and the company’s flawless modern designs certainly will.

From 26 August to 6 September, you can save 15% top office seating at Steelcase. Highlights from the sale include 10% off the Steelcase Series 1.

Renowned for its high-end, high-performance seating, the Steelcase range has always impressed us during reviews of the best office chairs. Expect total comfort, full adjustability, and fluid, professional designs that let you stay fully focused.

Today’s best Steelcase Series 1 deal

Save 10% on the Steelcase Series 1

The Steelcase Series 1 is an office task chair made for modern workplaces and workspaces. It boasts a height range of 36.5 - 41.25in, making it suitable for most body types. The model also comes in a wide range of variants, from different colorways to extra features like headrests. In the Steelcase Labor Day sale running between 26 August - 6 September, you can get 10% off this office chair.



Other Steelcase products we loved

We’ve tested and reviewed all these Steelcase chairs, and we recommend looking out for them in the Labor Day sales.

Steelcase Series 2

Our top recommended office chair overall offers comfort, solid construction, and a professional design - at a serious price. We loved its customizability to suit every kind of workflow. Read our full Steelcase Series 2 review

Steelcase Leap

The Leap prioritises adjustability and all-day long comfort over fancy designs that dominate the workspace. This makes it the perfect pick for small businesses and home offices. Read our full Steelcase Leap review

Steelcase Gesture

A stunning desk seat with armrests that we absolutely fell in love with during our review. Could do with better lumbar support, but the Gesture looks and feels premium, with a robust core. Read our full Steelcase Gesture review