Red Hat makes OpenStack services available on OpenShift in major open source cloud boost

Red Hat is looking to enhance its infrastructure platforms by integrating its OpenStack Services with its Kubernetes-based OpenShift container platform.

The shift marks a new direction for the company’s strategy, with customers now able to manage OpenStack as a container-based workload on OpenShift.

OpenStack was initially developed as an alternative to AWS and VMware, gaining popularity for its open source background.

OpenStack will integrate with OpenShift

Red Hat’s newly announced integration, which it says is ideal for enterprise, particularly within the telecomms sector, will let organizations blend traditional virtualized applications with more modern, cloud-native applications, within one cohesive environment.

According to the company, the integration will offer “a new pathway for how organizations can rethink their virtualization strategies, making it easier for them to scale, upgrade and add resources to their cloud environments.”

Key benefits of the integration include a notably faster deployment of compute modules – up to four times faster than previous versions – alongside enhanced automation, improved security features, better cost management and AI-optimized infrastructure.

Chris Wright, Senior VP of Global Engineering and CTO for Red Hat, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to OpenStack: “Red Hat’s dedication to OpenStack is demonstrated through our extensive contributions to the project, our leadership in the OpenStack community and our focus on delivering enterprise-grade OpenStack solutions to our customers.”

