Rackspace unveils OpenStack enterprise platform for better cloud management than ever before
Rackspace Technology has announced the launch of OpenStack Enterprise, a fully-managed, enterprise-ready cloud solution designed for secure, efficient and scalable performance.
The new offering builds on the company’s open source history, which it hopes will encourage businesses to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.
Rackspace says OpenStack Enterprise will offer the flexibility of cloud solutions at a fraction of the cost compared to competitors.
“Our re-dedication to OpenStack tackles long-standing platform challenges by simplifying complexity and delivering a range of fully managed services that enhance accessibility,” noted Josh Villarreal, General Manager for OpenStack and Kubernetes at RackSpace.
The company has been busy over the past year adding new features as part of its comprehensive product roadmap for OpenStack, and the launch of a new enterprise product is seen as a natural progression.
More broadly, Rackspace has contributed more than 5.6 million lines of code to OpenStack since its original creation in collaboration with NASA in 2010. Today, Rackspace is one of the largest OpenStack cloud providers in the world.
“We are empowering customers with industry-leading, enterprise-grade, open-source solutions that simplify infrastructure management and enable them to own their destiny, stay in control, and modernize with the latest technological advances," added Kevin Carter, Product Director at Rackspace Technology.
In partnership with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, the company has also enhanced its private cloud infrastructure, supporting scientific research and innovation. Luke Chandler, Senior Director of Cloud Platforms and Solutions, Infrastructure and Support Services for CAS, added: “Rackspace played a crucial role in enabling CAS to implement a robust private cloud infrastructure that will empower people, companies, institutions, and academics to develop innovations faster and deliver scientific discoveries that save people's lives.”
