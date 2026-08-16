Quote of the day by Elon Musk: '[The Tesla Bot] has the potential to be a generalized substitute for human labor over time' — a bold prediction on the future of work

The Tesla Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, is one of an entire catalogue of humanoid robots that manufacturers have unveiled in the last few years. Humanoid robots may look the part, and while they may be a few years away from maturation, executives like Tesla CEO Elon Musk are adamant they're a direct substitute for human labor.

"[The Tesla Bot] has the potential to be a generalized substitute for human labor over time. The foundation of the economy is labor. Capital equipment is essentially distilled labor… The fundamental constraint is labor. There are not enough people. I can't emphasize this enough. There are not enough people." — Elon Musk, August 2021

Optimus Prime

Before Musk had unveiled the first prototype of the Optimus robot, he was speaking to its potential and the role it could play in the workforce of the future.

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Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Musk reportedly said that the robot could one day be good enough to replace human labor, just as machinery in the last few decades has gradually replaced humans in production lines.

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His comments also suggested that rather than eliminating jobs, and thus leading to mass unemployment, the rise of humanoid robots will fill a gap in labor demand that currently exists, allowing corporations to make more and build quicker. He was adamant, in these comments and in several remarks since, that there aren't enough people and we aren't reproducing enough to maintain our current population levels.

Robotic replacement

Musk is adamant that the rise of humanoid robots will not impact the level of available jobs – but that doesn't mean his views will play out.

Many disagree, suggesting there is a material risk to current roles, including those that involve repetitive or manual tasks. But experts disagree over whether this means a net reduction in jobs, or simply a shift in the demand for human roles in the future.

Many suggest 2027 will be the year in which robots enter a serious level of production. While the Optimus robot is not currently being made, Tesla is targeting next year and beyond for mass manufacturing and distribution following several delays to date.