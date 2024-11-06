Proton Drive reveals major update for businesses, boosts encryption

Proton Drive gets new E2EE Suggesting Mode

The Swiss company says it is seriously committed to secure collaboration

Users will have more control over sharing with Proton Drive

Proton has announced even more encryption for its cloud storage solution as it looks to improve productivity and collaboration for users across the globe.

The company has rolled out Suggesting Mode for its web-based and Proton Drive-based word processor, Docs, making it the “first and only” encrypted collaboration feature of its kind.

By introducing end-to-end encryption, Proton hopes to have the one-up on competitors like Google Docs and Notion, which do not offer E2EE yet.

Proton boosts encryption for Drive, Docs

In its announcement, the company cited external research revealing two-fifths of the data stored on Google Drive contains sensitive information. The same is likely true of other cloud storage drives, including OneDrive, iCloud Drive and Dropbox.

As a collaboration tool for Docs, Suggesting Mode enables users to propose edits without altering the original text and keep a log of changes, including version history.

More broadly across Drive, Proton is rolling out public links, which gives users control over things like expiration dates and reader permissions.

Much like Google Drive online, the Proton Drive Windows app has also gained a new Shared with Me feature for making it easy to locate documents shared by colleagues without having to comb through emails.

Moreover, Proton says its, “dedication to continuously enhancing user experience” is reflected by its “rapid advancements” – other recent changes include PDF export abilities, keyboard shortcuts, a word count tool and more formatting options.

“This commitment to secure collaboration is at the core of our mission: to ensure complete privacy during document editing and commenting—so secure that not even we can access your data," said Anant Vijay Singh, Product Lead for Proton Drive.

The news comes shortly after the company confirmed that it would be launching Proton VPN for Windows ARM devices after successful beta testing.