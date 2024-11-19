Prediction: 2025 is the year quantum computing advances from physical qubits to logical qubits

Quantum computing has long been a subject of fascination and excitement, promising to solve complex problems far beyond the capabilities of classical computers. As we enter 2025, this transformative technology is poised to take a giant leap forward, progressing from physical qubits to logical qubits. This shift marks a pivotal moment in the quantum industry’s journey, one which sets the stage for exciting advancements across various industries and addresses the technical challenges that have, until now, constrained the potential of quantum computers.

Predicting the leap from physical to logical qubits

In a similar way that classical computers use bits to store information, quantum computers are built on the use of physical qubits to store quantum information. Unfortunately, physical qubits are sensitive to environmental noise, making them error-prone and unsuitable for solving large computational problems. This limitation can be overcome by using quantum error correction which encodes information across multiple physical qubits to create more reliable, error-resistant units called logical qubits. This transition will allow quantum computers to tackle real-world problems, moving the technology from experimental to practical, large-scale applications.

To effectively create many logical qubits, quantum computing hardware needs to incorporate multiple advanced technologies and algorithms and provide sufficient reliable computational resources in a sustainable way. Recent technical advances across the quantum industry, high-profile industrial partnerships, and an increasing number of scientists and engineers working on quantum error correction has accelerated the timeline to creating logical qubits much sooner than expected.

Justin Ging Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer, Atom Computing.

What the shift to logical qubits will enable

The transition to logical qubits in 2025 will dramatically enhance the capabilities of quantum computers, with far-reaching implications across multiple sectors.

Quantum chemistry is expected to be one of the first quantum computing applications to leverage logical qubits to simulate chemical reactions with much higher precision than classical computers. The first wave of studies will be highly scientific, but there will be a quick turning point to the exploration of real-world applications that will have tangible economic and societal value.

Another field which will benefit from the transition to logical qubits is renewable energy and battery development. By simulating physical quantum processes, such as the behavior of electrons in new materials, quantum computers will help accelerate the development of more efficient batteries and energy storage solutions. This could lead to breakthroughs in electric vehicles, renewable energy grids, and the quest for sustainable energy solutions.

The list of applications expands further as logical qubit counts and quality increase. For example, accelerated exploration of vast chemical spaces for potential drug identification for pharmaceutical applications, modeling of complex systems in the financial sector, optimizing interconnected supply chain problems for the manufacturing industry, modeling physical properties of new materials, and improving the performance of machine learning applications. All of these will be accelerated through the availability of logical qubits, allowing users to run deeper and more complex algorithms than before.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from the growing interest in quantum computing applications, one key issue that has become increasingly prominent is the question on the sustainability of the quantum technologies themselves. As we have seen with AI advancements and data centers, the physical and ecological footprint of digital technologies can be drastic, and quantum computing will have to find its place in a much more environmentally friendly way. Sustainably-scalable modalities such as neutral-atom computing are gaining popularity in the quantum field due to its rapid advances in technical performance and its relatively small ecological footprint: a full-scale neutral-atom system fits inside a typical conference room and consumes less energy than a single data center rack.

2025: a quantum leap forward

As we approach 2025, the quantum computing industry is on the verge of a significant transformation. The move from physical to logical qubits will be a game-changer, addressing the challenges of error rates and scalability that have held back quantum computing for years. With forward-thinking companies leading the way, the next generation of quantum systems will be more stable, sustainable, and powerful than ever before.

This transition will open the door to a new era of quantum computing, one in which previously unsolvable problems are tackled head-on. By the end of 2025, we may witness quantum computing move from theoretical promise to practical reality, transforming industries and reshaping the future of technology.

We've rated the best business laptops.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro