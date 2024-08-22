Power 50 2024: The first ten nominees revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the first ten members of the 2024 Power 50.

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2024, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2024 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 19.

Congratulations to:

41. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, GKT eSIM

42. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet

43. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd

44. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three UK & Ireland

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

45. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung

46. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony

47. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel

48. Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions and GTM for Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, Sky Mobile

49. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

50. Christian McBride, Director of Innovation & Strategy, Genuine Solutions

For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com

The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year: