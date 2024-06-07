Mobile Industry Awards 2024 - Entry deadline extended!
More time to finalise your entry for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024
We're delighted to officially open the entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024!
The Mobile Industry Awards are the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
We are pleased to say the entry deadline for this years Mobile Industry Awards has been extended for one more week - so if you want to be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners, entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 are remaining open for a little while longer - and will now close at 6pm on Friday 14 June.
The Mobile Industry Awards 2024 will take place on 19 September 2024 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 are open for a little while longer.
Here are this year's MIA 2024 categories in full
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Person of the Year 2024 (Power 50 winner)
Shop Idol 2024
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
COMPANY CATEGORIES
Campaign of the Year
CSR Initiative of the Year
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
Best Place to Work
CHANNEL & SERVICE
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
Distributor of the Year
RETAIL CATEGORIES
Retailer of the Year
Best Repair Service
Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service
NETWORK CATEGORIES
Best Network for Customer Service (NEW FOR 2024)
Best MVNO
Best Network for Business
Network of the Year
PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year
Phone of the Year
MIA 2024 entry process
Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 is the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.
All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on 14th June 2024.
Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.