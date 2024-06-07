Mobile Industry Awards 2024 - Entry deadline extended!

We're delighted to officially open the entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024!

The Mobile Industry Awards are the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

We are pleased to say the entry deadline for this years Mobile Industry Awards has been extended for one more week - so if you want to be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners, entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 are remaining open for a little while longer - and will now close at 6pm on Friday 14 June.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2024 will take place on 19 September 2024 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 are open for a little while longer.

Here are this year's MIA 2024 categories in full

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Person of the Year 2024 (Power 50 winner)

Shop Idol 2024

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Campaign of the Year

CSR Initiative of the Year

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Best Place to Work

CHANNEL & SERVICE

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Distributor of the Year

RETAIL CATEGORIES

Retailer of the Year

Best Repair Service

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service

NETWORK CATEGORIES

Best Network for Customer Service (NEW FOR 2024)

Best MVNO

Best Network for Business

Network of the Year

PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year

Phone of the Year

MIA 2024 entry process

Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 is the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.

START YOUR ENTRY HERE!

All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on 14th June 2024.

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.