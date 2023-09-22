Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Three Business wins Best Network for Business

Three Business was named Best Network for Business at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

Mobile data services are increasingly important to businesses In all industries and customers are becoming increasingly demanding.

The need for reliable, high-speed connectivity coupled with a dedicated business portfolio is crucial. This category looked to highlight the operator that excelled in serving business customers better than anyone else.

Our 2023 finalists were:

BT

Three Business

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone Business

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase and demonstrate your current business offering and include marketing initiatives where applicable

Show how you provide excellent customer service and support. Please include case studies and testimonials to support

What investments and initiatives have you made to improve your service over the past 12 months? Please provide technical examples where possible.

What proportion of your customer base is business customers?

Demonstrate financial growth over the last 12 months and explain what steps were taken to protect ARPU

Why Three Business won

Three Business impressed the judges with its high levels of investment, strong financial performance and excellent customer relations and testimonials.

Congratulations to Three Business and all the finalists!