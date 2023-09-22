Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Sky Mobile wins our Best MVNO prize

Sky Mobile has taken home the won the award for Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) award, sponsored by Eurostar Global Electronics, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

The MVNO space has never been more important, offering alternative or niche services that help diversify the market. The MVNO space offers more than ever before, with our finalists all demonstrating superior innovation, customer appeal and marketing know-how.

All of our finalists have shown tenacity, resilience to partner pressures, and a finely-tuned marketing strategy to make tonight’s shortlist.

Our 2023 finalists were:

iD Mobile

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY

Tesco Mobile

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

What makes this MVNO or network innovation unique to the market - which segment or customer need is it addressing?

Showcase and demonstrate the number of customers who have benefited from this product

Demonstrate commercial and financial success over the last 12 months.

Provide evidence of how you have grown or diversified revenue streams through this innovation.

Why Sky Mobile won

Our judges reported that strong growth and expansion alongside a raft of innovative customer propositions made Sky Mobile a worthy winner.

Congratulations to Sky Mobile and to all of our finalists!