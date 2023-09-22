Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Lebara Mobile wins Campaign of the Year

Congratulations to Lebara Mobile, which has won the prize for Campaign of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

Bringing products and or services to life is one of the most important things a vendor chooses to do - the job that a campaign does can genuinely make or break the success of the technology in question.

At a time when attracting new customers has never been more important for our industry, this award recognised the companies that went above and beyond in creating the most exciting and appealing marketing campaigns of the past year.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Lebara Mobile - SMART CHOICE

Mobile UK - Digital Champions Campaign

Mobiles.co.uk - Winning Black Friday

Samsung - Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch

TCL - Inspiring Greatness through the power of Sport

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about your brief, and what the KPIs were

What did you propose? Tell us about the services and solutions you recommended

Tell us the cost - showcase how this was financially successful for both you and the customer

What makes this campaign special? Provide customer testimonials

Why Lebara Mobile won

Addressing a well-known customer pain point, Lebara’s campaign looked to help save users money and stress, and helped push exceptional growth - congratulations to Lebara Mobile and to all of our 2023 finalists!