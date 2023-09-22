Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Belkin International wins Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Congratulations to Belkin International, which has won the Accessory Manufacturer of the Year prize at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

The Accessory Manufacturer of the Year category recognised the companies that are helping customers get the most out of their mobile device, whether it’s a case, a charger or something completely different.

This category also recognised the accessory manufacturer that has best leveraged its product portfolio, market position and partner relationships to execute its strategy and provide customers with the best additions for their smartphones.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Belkin International

Juice Global Ltd

Mr Mobile

Samsung Products

ZAGG

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase exciting products that have captivated customers and partners

Highlight innovation in design and features

Offer a balanced range of products

Demonstrate market leading execution of sales and marketing

Show how you have been a reliable partner for trade buyers in terms of forecasting, finance, returns and aftercare

Why Belkin International won

With its years of experience, Belkin’s extensive range of products and mobile accessories hugely impressed our judges, and helped it stand out from the competition.

Congratulations to Belkin International and to the rest of our 2023 finalists!