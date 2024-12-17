Can Saily become more than just an eSIM? Its new privacy and security tools suggest so

Saily, one of the best travel eSIMs on the market has just added some security features to help you stay protected against online threats right from within the app.

Developed by the team behind NordVPN, Saily now boasts a virtual location option, built-in ad-blocker, and web protection tools. The team claims to be the first wireless provider "to introduce a layer of security to its offering."

A new standard for mobile connectivity

"We are setting a new standard for mobile connectivity – one that prioritizes security, privacy, and innovation," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily. "Backed by NordVPN experience, we are pioneering an eSIM connection that adds a level of protection from cyber threats without any additional apps."

The Saily app now includes three extra privacy and security features. For starters, like the best VPN services, the virtual location allows you to mask your true IP address location to trick your internet service provider (ISP) into thinking you're browsing from a completely different country in no time. At the time of writing, there are 37 locations you can choose from.

This feature is convenient when traveling abroad to keep accessing websites as you'd do at home, or bypass any potential geo-restriction without downloading or signing up to another virtual private network (VPN) app.

At the same time, a built-in ad-blocker and web protection tools will keep your device secure by blocking invasive ads, malware, and malicious or phishing websites while keeping online tracking at a minimum.

The Saily team, Maknickas explains, estimated that these features will help you to save up to 21% of mobile data too, rather than just boost your security.

(Image credit: Nord Security)

As per NordVPN data, 85% of travelers are worried about getting hacked when on vacation. While travel eSIMs are a good way to stay away from unsecured public Wi-Fi hotspots, they cannot protect you from other cybersecurity risks.

"The new features were designed for travelers, enabling them to focus on exploring their destination while worrying less about cybersecurity risks," says Maknickas.

To use the new security features, all you need to do is download the Saily app and purchase any plan of your choice. Sign up by December 30 to grab a 15% discount by adding the code 'SECURITY15' at the checkout.

Remember, you'll need to activate the features directly from within the app. These will be available until either you turn them off or the data plan expires.