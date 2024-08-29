It's official — nearly all of us are much more productive when we work from home

Working from home remains an overwhelmingly popular option for people across the world, with new research finding the vast majority (83%) saying they felt more productive in hybrid/remote settings rather than in-office or on site.

A survey from Zoom focusing on knowledge workers seemingly confirmed many companies back the trend of post-Covid remote working to continue, with 50% of leaders saying they have introduced more flexible working styles over the last two years, and 82% plan to carry this on into the future.

And despite the distance, hybrid workers even report that they are feeling more connected to their teams and managers, with 82% saying they felt a better bond - compared to 72% of in-person workers.

Tech needs a top-up

Almost all IT leaders who responded confirm they use AI in their organizations (94%), and 84% of those say that this has positively impacted productivity.

However nearly two-thirds (64%) of workers noted generative AI in particular was helping them to do their jobs, meaning a significant chunk of the workforce is still not completely sold on the technology.

However, of those surveyed, most agreed that their organization’s technology and remote work tools need improvement, with 75% feeling their current set-up is inadequate.

Zoom's findings aren’t particularly surprising, as research has consistently shown that workers are happier and more productive when given the opportunity to work remotely.

Earlier this month a report on US workplace culture revealed that workers are 60% less likely to quit, 27% more likely to enjoy their job, and 67% more likely to put in more effort if they can work from home.

More research around workspaces revealed that many workplaces need to invest in their tools and tech, with almost two-thirds of office spaces are no longer optimized for remote working.