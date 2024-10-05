Parallels debuts AI virtual machine platform that bundles 14 tools including small language models — and promises faster performance on Windows and Linux

The official launch of Parallels Desktop 20 has introduced a number of advanced AI capabilities to the virtualization platform.

Offering compatibility across macOS Sequoia and Windows 11 24H2, Parallels Desktop 20 brings enhanced performance for users working on macOS, Windows, and Linux environments.

The latest edition introduces secure, downloadable AI-ready virtual machines (VMs), making AI development easier and more efficient. Notably, Parallels Desktop 20 is the only virtualization software authorized by Microsoft to run Windows on Apple silicon, meaning developers have flexibility and choice across various platforms.

AI-Powered virtual machines for offline use

Parallels Desktop 20 introduces a new AI Package offering a virtual machine pre-loaded with 14 AI development toolsets, including sample code and instructions, aimed at streamlining AI application development.

With a single click, users can download the virtual machine pre-configured for AI development, including support for running small language models inside the VM. This tool also allows users to customize resources and further lock down the working environment by disabling network access.

Parallels Desktop 20 is fully compatible with macOS Sequoia, Apple's latest operating system, and users can take advantage of macOS Sequoia's new AI-powered writing tools while working with Windows apps within the virtual environment. Another useful feature is the ability to sign in to Apple ID directly within macOS virtual machines running on Apple silicon.

(Image credit: Parallels)

On the Windows side, the company claims Parallels Desktop 20 brings up to an 80% boost in performance for some workloads due to the improvements made in the Prism emulator, which is built into Windows 11 on Arm.

Parallels Desktop 20 also introduces a new shared folder technology, which enhances compatibility and performance when running applications on various platforms. The update boosts performance with apps like Mathematica and NinjaTrader. Parallels claim that for some operations on Mac files in Linux VMs, the speeds are now four times faster.

There is also an Enterprise Edition of the new Desktop 20 which brings a new Management Portal that allows enterprises to monitor and manage virtual machines while providing advanced security policies. The Enterprise Edition also has enhanced licensing options, including support for Single Sign-On (SSO) and volume licensing.

This software has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, a critical security standard. It undergoes regular third-party penetration testing to ensure that it remains secure and resilient against cyber threats. For IT professionals and developers, Parallels Desktop 20 brings upgrades such as Enhanced DevOps services allowing developers to build software in Windows, macOS, and Linux VMs.

The new update also brings enhancements to the Visual Studio Code Extension, which now integrates with Microsoft Copilot to allow users to control virtual machines through natural language commands. In addition, the Snapshots feature and OCR-powered Packer for macOS VMs on Apple silicon have been upgraded.

The Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac is available for purchase or upgrade through the Parallels website and authorized resellers. The software is offered in Standard, Pro, and Business editions, with the Parallels AI Package included at no additional cost in the Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions in 2024.

“As PCs become more AI-capable, we believe AI will soon be standard on every desktop. This shift challenges developers to update their applications to fully leverage AI-enabled PCs,” said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Parallels.

“That’s why we created the Parallels AI Package: to equip development teams—whether experts or beginners—with accessible AI models and code suggestions. This enables ISVs to build AI-enabled applications in minutes, significantly boosting productivity for every software development team using a Mac."