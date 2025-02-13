Oracle head Larry Ellison wants to put all America's data into one big system to study - including your DNA
Larry Ellison has big plans
- Oracle CTO Larry Ellison wants to put a whole nation’s data into one big bank
- With it, we could get better healthcare, social services and more, he says
- Ellison claims he is ready to help the world’s governments get onboard
Oracle CTO Larry Ellison has said governments should centralize all their data, including citizen’s health data, to enhance services and security.
We’ve already been presented with countless studies touching on poor data foundations, often caused by siloed data, that are preventing companies from getting the most out of AI.
Now, though, Ellison is saying that siloed national data is causing inefficiencies at the government level.
Oracle CTO advocates for AI-powered government systems
By making economic, healthcare and infrastructure information available centrally, Ellison envisions enhanced healthcare with personalized treatments, improved agricultural productivity with better land and crop analysis, and other AI-driven social services with fraud prevention.
Speaking with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Ellison painted a picture of how modern systems could look: “We need to unify all the national data, put it into a database where it's easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”
However, the CTO didn’t fail to provide a brief overview of the security measures required to make this a success. Likening data centers to airports and ports, Ellison stated that data centers are only “useful” if they’re located within the nation in question’s borders:
“Data centers, because of the privacy requirements around the data, need to be in our countries or they’re not terribly useful… they also need to be secure.”
Ellison confirmed that Oracle would be prepared to build a large, central system to help governments get on board with his grand intentions.
Speaking about the company’s more recent quarterly earnings back in December, Oracle CEO Safra Catz thanked “record level AI demand” for the 52% revenue increase seen by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
