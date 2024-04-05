OpenAI says 2024 is the "year of the enterprise" when it comes to AI — and it has new corporate tools on the way to make sure

OpenAI’s corporate chatbot has seen more that 600,000 people sign up to gain exclusive access to ChatGPT Enterprise, which provides business oriented insights, data protection and privacy shielding.

This prompted OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap to designate 2024 as “the year of adoption for AI in the enterprise” stating that the company is seeing “tremendous momentum.”

However the pioneers behind the ChatGPT AI tool are facing increasing competition from other organizations looking to move into the workplace AI market.

Big business needs big AI

The enterprise version of ChatGPT represents OpenAI’s first major venture into turning a profit from its AI chatbot, and many others are looking to move into the market. Microsoft, one of OpenAI’s biggest investors, is looking to develop its own enterprise level AI offerings, with new Copilot offerings for Microsoft 365.

Competing with the likes of Microsoft is a big task for Lightcap, who is looking to spread the praise of enterprise AI in order to draw in new investment, which recent endeavors into securing contracts with media companies meeting success with organizations such as Germany’s Axel Springer SE, France’s Le Monde, and Spain’s Prisa getting on board with OpenAI

After facing semiconductor chip supply shortages, OpenAI has been attempting to secure funding to establish a chip manufacturing line to supply the companies needs for AI training hardware, with Lightcap stating that “there’s just not enough total supply in the world.”

In order to grow the business, OpenAI is looking to expand its 1200 strong workforce, but the hunt for the most talented individuals is tough with so many businesses competing for the best and brightest, with Lightcap stating that, “This is a competitive market for sure. There’s a very few number of people that can really make such a dramatic impact in this field.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The US has been investing billions of dollars into tech companies to help secure the supply of domestically produced semiconductors in order to move manufacturing from under the gaze of China, who the US believes could be making attempts to sabotage the supply lines out of Taiwan.

Via Bloomberg