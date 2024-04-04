Microsoft 365 update brings more of the latest and greatest Copilot features to your work
Microsoft wants Copilot to help your business be more productive
Businesses can rejoice as Microsoft has integrated some of the best Copilot features into its office software platform.
In a new blog post, the company confirmed that Microsoft 365 commercial customers will now benefit from access to the GPT-4 turbo Copilot model for web and data, alongside unlimited conversations and file sizes for uploads.
Microsoft 365 customers can also expect peak use access and additional image generation capabilities later this month as Microsoft continues to integrate AI tools into the platform.
Microsoft 365 Copilot
While there is a small wait for the peak-use and image generation features, Microsoft 365 customers can now make use of the GPT-4 Turbo and unlimited conversations capabilities right now.
The enhanced capabilities for Copilot GPT-4 turbo mean that businesses have access to the most powerful AI models and capabilities to date, with commercial data protection as standard meaning that any interactions you have with Copilot will remain within your business, and won’t be used by Microsoft or anyone else.
Copilot will also synchronize data from emails, calendar, documents, meetings and contact to provide contextualized responses from the AI chatbot, cutting down on those tedious manual tasks and improving productivity and efficiency - and your data remains within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.
As for the upcoming features expected to be available later in April 2024, image generation capabilities will be expanded to allow 100 image generations per day - up from 15.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Microsoft recently rolled out a number of upgrades for Microsoft Teams Copilot, boasting that the AI assistant is already saving users 10 hours per month on average.
Custom prompts suggested by Copilot were made available to enhance communication and collaboration on the platform, alongside meeting and call summaries to keep you up to date with personal action points and business decisions.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Take a look at our guide to the best online collaboration tools
- Microsoft adds swathe of new privacy-focused tools
- These are the best business laptops on the market
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Darren Allan
By Axel Metz
By James Ide