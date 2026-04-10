OpenAI has paused its planned Stargate UK data center project

The company cited energy costs and regulation as causes for the halt

Stargate UK was slated to be well underway by Q1 2026, but little progress had been made

OpenAI has pressed pause on its Stargate UK data center project over rising energy costs and regulatory uncertainty in the country.

The project would have seen a large data center built in north-east England, alongside £31 billion in wider tech investments across the UK.

For now, Stargate UK will not be going ahead, but the project could resume if the “right conditions” were to “enable long-term infrastructure investment,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

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What is Stargate UK?

When announced in September 2025, OpenAI said Stargate UK would “help power the UK’s future economy, boost its global competitiveness and deliver on the country’s national AI Opportunities Action Plan.”

The project, in partnership with Nvidia and Nscale, was scheduled to “explore offtake up to 8,000 GPUs in Q1 2026 with the potential to scale to 31,000 GPUs over time,” with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stating that the project would help the UK become an “AI superpower.” The project has missed this key milestone.

While it did not rival its US sister project in a similar scale of investment, the UK project was expected to act as a catalyst for business growth and innovation. The construction of data centers and supercomputers within UK territory was also intended to help protect the sovereignty of British data - whether originating from research projects from educational institutions such as Oxford or enterprise AI development.

Why has Stargate UK been paused?

The main factors preventing the go-ahead of Stargate UK are the cost of energy, which has become the highest in Europe, and regulatory uncertainty.