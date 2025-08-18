High-speed broadband at 7Gbps for under £100 with free Wi-Fi 7 router comes to the UK

Wi-Fi 7 included across all YouFibre packages bringing faster, lower-latency connectivity

Coverage expanding with Netomnia aiming to reach three million UK premises by 2025

YouFibre has begun offering broadband speeds of up to 7Gbps in the UK for under £100 per month, and the package comes with a free Wi-Fi 7 router to help you get the most from the service.

The offer is aimed at anyone living in areas already connected to Netomnia’s fibre-to-the-premises network, which now reaches more than two million homes and businesses across the country.

You can check on the website to see if you’re eligible, but you will need to enter your name, current supplier details, phone number and email address in order to find out, which not everyone will be comfortable doing.

Wider coverage coming soon

YouFibre and its parent network Netomnia are expanding coverage with the aim of reaching three million premises by the end of 2025.

The Wi-Fi 7 hub is included across all YouFibre residential and business packages at no extra cost. This makes it the first major broadband brand in the UK to offer Wi-Fi 7 to every new customer as standard.

The equipment is designed to support high-speed connections with low latency, improved reliability and wider coverage, which is becoming increasingly important as homes and offices fill with more connected devices.

Wi-Fi 7 effectively doubles bandwidth compared to Wi-Fi 6, allowing for much higher speeds when connecting individual devices.

YouMesh boosters, also based on Wi-Fi 7, are available to extend coverage to harder-to-reach areas within the home or office.

7Gbps broadband is fast enough to support dozens of high-bandwidth activities at the same time. Multiple users can stream 8K video, back up large volumes of data to the cloud or download sizable software packages in seconds.

Even with smart devices, security systems and home offices connected, there will still be capacity to spare.

If you opt for one of YouFibre's slower package you will still receive the same Wi-Fi 7 router, which is based on Sagemcom’s F@ST 5599 hardware and offers tri-band connectivity across 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, with ports supporting 10Gbps wired connections.

It comes with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of flash storage for handling heavy workloads.

Packages begin from entry-level 150Mbps and extend to the top-end 8000Mbps plan.

Customers on the fastest 7Gbps package can expect symmetrical upload and download speeds, with pricing starting at £99.99 per month on an 18-month minimum contract - making it one of the best broadband deals available right now.