Most UK workers are confident they'll get the skills needed to work with AI

New research has uncovered a sense of confidence among UK workers regarding their ability to acquire the right skills to work with AI and more generally adapt to emerging technologies.

A survey by Indeed of more than 16,000 respondents from 11 countries found nearly half (45%) of workers are optimistic about the increased use of technology in the workplace – more than countries like Belgium, Canada, France, and Germany.

Among the 11 countries, British respondents were the most likely to believe that AI could threaten jobs (68%), significantly above the global average (48%).

British workers are still torn over AI

Despite expressing concerns over artificial intelligence, UK workers are preparing to upskill when it comes to AI. These respondents were the most convinced that upskilling should be an employer’s responsibility, placing them ahead of but in a similar position to other European countries. Asian countries such as India and Singapore were more likely to believe that upskilling should be the individual’s responsibility.

According to the research, British workers could be more prepared to adapt quickly, with more (41%) upskilling in response to immediate business needs than for longer-term skills and learning (39%).

Contrary to popular stereotypes, the survey highlights that older workers are the most confident age group, with a staggering 91% of over-65s backing the ability to adapt to changes in their role. Indeed says that, while these workers are usually less tech-native, they have had more experience when it comes to adapting and upskilling, helping them to be more resilient to change.

Moreover, the data suggests that UK employers are typically perceived as supportive in facilitating upskilling efforts, with three in five (59%) British respondents stating that their organizations have assisted them in adapting to role changes.

On the whole, Indeed’s findings paint a picture of confidence among UK workers regarding their ability to navigate an evolving jobs market.