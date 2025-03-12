Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app becomes the Windows App
With a new app comes a bumpy transition
- Connections using the Remote Desktop app will be locked from May 27
- New Windows App takes its place, but there are already known issues
- You’ll need to manually uninstall the old app and install the new one
Microsoft Senior Product Manager Hilary Braun has confirmed that the company will be dropping support for the Remote Desktop app beginning May 27, 2025.
Services will live on, but the app will be replaced by the Windows App, described as a new unified gateway for remote connections.
Continued access to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box will require users to transition to the new app, which has an extensive reach across multiple platforms.
Remote Desktop app is being replaced by Windows App
Microsoft’s support page confirms that the Windows App will work across Windows and macOS desktops, iOS/iPadOS mobile devices and web browsers. It’s also available in preview for Android, ChromeOS, and Meta Quest devices.
Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, Remote Desktop Services, and Remote PC services are all handled through the updated app, however there is limited functionality for Remote Desktop and PC Services on Windows devices and web browsers, according to the support article.
However, the transition looks to be all but smooth. Braun advised users requiring access to the soon-to-be deprecated Remote Desktop app to use Remote Desktop Connection “until support for this connection type is available in Windows App.”
Redmond has also published a list of known issues and limitations for the Windows App.
Uninstalling the Remote Desktop app follows the same process as removing other apps. Just like that app, the Windows App can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.
Apart from actually transitioning between the two, Braun also reminded companies to update their internal resources such as user guidance, help desk documentation and administrative materials to reflect the changes and make the change smoother for employees and users.
In the meantime, customers have a little over two weeks before connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box via the Remote Desktop app are blocked.
