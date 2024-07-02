Microsoft Teams update could solve its most jarring problem — or make it even worse

Having a loud Microsoft Teams notification ruin your concentration could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update - which may also make things a whole lot worse.

The video conferencing platform is rolling out a change that will let users change their Microsoft Teams notifications sound to whatever they choose.

Rolling out now, its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap says the change will, "help you stay focused, prioritize quickly and avoid distractions."

No more Microsoft Teams alerts

In theory, this could be a great boost for anyone who does find their working day constantly interrupted by that one specific sound, but there might be a slightly unfortunate edge to the feature which could prove even more triggering.

That's because Microsoft's feature will apparently have no limit on what sound users can change their notification tone too, meaning you could instead be plagued with any kind of noise.

Users will also be able to make urgent notifications or alerts from primary contacts "more prominent" - which sounds particularly worrying, especially as there are now more specific details on exactly what this will entail.

The good news is that users will be able to mute notification sounds (whatever they may be) if you are in a meeting, or need to get your head down for an important deadline.

The change is listed as rolling out now, and is available to users across all tiers across the world - although only to desktop users for the time being.

The news is the latest bid by Microsoft to build closer compatibility for its users, following recent news of a move to bring together "every type of Teams account" into a single desktop app.

Going forward, no matter whether you are on a work, school or personal Microsoft Teams account, users will now all access the same app, doing away with the current requirement for multiple versions for different use cases.

Hybrid workers will also be able to benefit from a new update which looks to make getting a desk in the office a whole lot less painful. Users will be able to reserve desks when arriving at their workplace or office by plugging in to shared desks, quickly spotting where any spaces are, hopefully letting them get online and working without any hassle.