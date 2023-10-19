Microsoft Teams is adding a private line for your super secret calls

Your most important Microsoft Teams calls and meetings could soon get a lot more secure thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on a new tool that will allow users to have a second, private line that would only be accessible to hand-picked contacts.

The "Private Line" feature would allow Microsoft Teams users to have direct, private calls with their most important or valued contacts as part of their subscription - but with a few tweaks to make them stand out.

Hold the (Private) Line

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company explains that the feature will give users, "a private second phone number that they can make available to a select set of callers to call them directly, bypassing delegates, admins, or assistants."

The service will only support incoming calls, meaning it should be particularly useful for executives and bosses who often find themselves chained to a desk in between meetings.

Microsoft Teams says that calls made to a user's Private Line will be distinguished by a unique notification and ringtone, so they can't be confused with regular calls from non-select contacts.

The feature is set as being "in development" for the time being, but has an expected rollout date of November 2023, meaning users shouldn't have too long to wait. When released, it will initially only be available to Microsoft Teams desktop users on Windows, but we would expect a wider release soon.

The release is the latest in a series of more "premium" Microsoft Teams features aiming to help assist those users looking for a slightly elevated level of service.

Microsoft Teams Premium was initially launched in February 2023 as the company looked to offer an upgraded and more personal experience that included a number of AI-boosted plugins and features. This includes GPT 3.5, the AI language model developed by OpenAI, to automate certain mundane tasks surrounding meetings as part of its “intelligent recap” feature.

It also saw the release of features such as live translated transcripts of calls, even if they are carried out in a foreign language, and an "out-of-the-box template" for your Microsoft Teams calls that will allow you or your business to set up default settings to make sure everything goes smoothly.