Microsoft just released a new mini PC aimed at getting your business using Cloud PCs in no time

Windows 365 Link Cloud PC unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Offers dual monitor connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more

Windows 365 Link device will be available in April 2025 for $349

Microsoft has unveiled a new Cloud PC device aimed at getting business workloads onto Windows 365 quicker than ever.

The new Windows 365 Link is a business-focused mini PC able to give users their classic Windows desktop experience on a cloud PC, with everything hosted in Azure, in an easy to deploy and manage low-footprint device.

Announced as part of the company's Microsoft Ignite 2024 event, the Windows 365 Link device will be available in April 2025 for $349, and is in preview now for selected customers.

Windows 365 Link

The compact and lightweight device features a fanless design that should mean it can easily fit in to most workspaces, as well as being able to be unplugged and taken somewhere else when needed.

Microsoft says the Windows 365 Link takes seconds to boot up and will "instantly" wake up from sleep mode. Monitoring and management will come via Microsoft Intune, meaning the device can easily sync up with other Windows PCs, and configuration can reportedly be completed within minutes of turning on, with automatic updates coming as a standard - with the ability to factory reset remotely in minutes for easy reuse.

When it comes to connectivity, the device will offer dual 4K monitor support, four USB ports, an audio port, an Ethernet Port, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, with Microsoft promising "seamless" connectivity to wired and wireless accessories alike.

Microsoft says the new Windows 365 Link will be "secure by design", as it has no local data or local apps, so your data will stay within Microsoft's cloud at all times.

Security baseline policies will be enabled by default and security features cannot be turned off, with passwordless authentication for logins via Microsoft Entra ID and the Microsoft Authenticator app or USB security keys.

Given its promised flexibility, Microsoft has also made the Windows 365 Link stand out in terms of sustainability. The device is made with 90% post-consumer recycled aluminum alloy in its top shield and 100% pre-consumer recycled aluminum alloy in its bottom plate. Its motherboard contains 100% recycled copper and 96% recycled tin solder, and the device as a whole reportedly offers lower energy consumption than most desktops.

If your business wants to try out the new device now, a preview program is now open for applications to organizations with desk-based workers using Windows 365 in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.