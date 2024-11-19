Microsoft just released a new mini PC aimed at getting your business using Cloud PCs in no time
New Windows 365 Link device set to launch in April 2025
- Windows 365 Link Cloud PC unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2024
- Offers dual monitor connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more
- Windows 365 Link device will be available in April 2025 for $349
Microsoft has unveiled a new Cloud PC device aimed at getting business workloads onto Windows 365 quicker than ever.
The new Windows 365 Link is a business-focused mini PC able to give users their classic Windows desktop experience on a cloud PC, with everything hosted in Azure, in an easy to deploy and manage low-footprint device.
Announced as part of the company's Microsoft Ignite 2024 event, the Windows 365 Link device will be available in April 2025 for $349, and is in preview now for selected customers.
Windows 365 Link
The compact and lightweight device features a fanless design that should mean it can easily fit in to most workspaces, as well as being able to be unplugged and taken somewhere else when needed.
Microsoft says the Windows 365 Link takes seconds to boot up and will "instantly" wake up from sleep mode. Monitoring and management will come via Microsoft Intune, meaning the device can easily sync up with other Windows PCs, and configuration can reportedly be completed within minutes of turning on, with automatic updates coming as a standard - with the ability to factory reset remotely in minutes for easy reuse.
When it comes to connectivity, the device will offer dual 4K monitor support, four USB ports, an audio port, an Ethernet Port, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, with Microsoft promising "seamless" connectivity to wired and wireless accessories alike.
Microsoft says the new Windows 365 Link will be "secure by design", as it has no local data or local apps, so your data will stay within Microsoft's cloud at all times.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Security baseline policies will be enabled by default and security features cannot be turned off, with passwordless authentication for logins via Microsoft Entra ID and the Microsoft Authenticator app or USB security keys.
Given its promised flexibility, Microsoft has also made the Windows 365 Link stand out in terms of sustainability. The device is made with 90% post-consumer recycled aluminum alloy in its top shield and 100% pre-consumer recycled aluminum alloy in its bottom plate. Its motherboard contains 100% recycled copper and 96% recycled tin solder, and the device as a whole reportedly offers lower energy consumption than most desktops.
If your business wants to try out the new device now, a preview program is now open for applications to organizations with desk-based workers using Windows 365 in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.
You might also like
- Microsoft is giving Cloud PC a dedicated Windows mode
- We've rounded up the best mobile workstations around
- Check out our pick of the best virtual desktop service right now
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.