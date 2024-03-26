Many neurodivergent tech employees are burning out

A new study from social enterprise Code First Girls suggests that 90% of female neurodivergent employees are burning out of their roles in the tech industry.

The research, specifically surveying female neurodivergent workers in the British technology industry, highlights several issues involving perception of neurodivergence, an umbrella term for a number of disabilities including, but not limited to, autism and ADHD, in the workplace. Over half (52%) of respondents claimed that they didn’t feel comfortable disclosing their condition and/or diagnoses with their employers.

Neurodivergent employees also struggle with progression, with 54% of those surveyed reporting that they have never been in leadership roles, despite being mid-level in their careers. Per the study, neurodivergent employees are also 1.2 times more likely to still be in junior roles.

Neurodivergence at work

Neurodivergence can make working life at best a struggle and at worst a living nightmare. The study claims that the UK’s Office of National Statistics reports that only 22% of neurodivergent adults are in paid work, with office politics, time management and unannounced meetings cited as key barriers.

Respondents to the survey also highlight that inflexibility in working patterns and environment, as well as crises of confidence in what they do, cause issues at work.

But while neurodivergent employees may struggle in some areas versus their neurotypical counterparts, they can also excel when it comes to the actual work involved.

Code First Girls’ CEO Anna Brailsford puts it best. “Neurodiverse employees are highly creative, passionate, [and] spot patterns where others can’t,” she said in the press release. They can spend long periods of time in hyperfocus - but need the support from employers in order to be able to work at their best.”

“ Flexible working , assistive tech, training and mentorship,” she concludes, “can all help neurodiverse individuals thrive.”