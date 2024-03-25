Many managers want to replace workers with AI - but it might not be as bad as it seems

A new report has found many managers want to replace their workforce with AI tools, in a bid to save money.

Beautiful.ai surveyed over 3,000 managers to discover how their organizations are using AI, with nearly half (41%) saying they hope to replace workers with AI this year. A further 48% believe they would benefit financially from this move, with 45% claiming AI would lower salaries as less human-powered work would be required.

What's more, many managers are also confident in the abilities of AI to perform tasks just as well as workers, with 40% believing that teams would operate well without human employees.

Will AI help or hinder workers?

At the same time, half of the managers surveyed also fear that AI would result in lower pay for their own positions. 64% of them believe that AI could accomplish the same level of output and productivity as experienced managers, or possibly even better. 66% of managers claim that they are already using AI tools in their own roles to improve efficiency and worker productivity.

Despite the fears, Beautiful.ai believes that AI can be a collaborative tool, rather than a combative one, claiming it can "give employees a jumping off point so that they can create more content in less time."

It also found that half of those that made use of AI at work see them as "productivity enhancing tools" without any negatives. 60% predict that AI will take over elements of their work "in a positive and productive way, rather than in a threatening way," with the company acknowledging that human oversight is still needed at this stage in AI's development.

And while fears still persist around AI as it relates to job security and salaries, Beautiful.ai points out that the number of managers looking to replace workers with AI is down significantly on last year.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors