Many employees are actually demanding more AI at work

Nearly half of UK workers would consider another job if it had more AI

Some workers have even got promotions for using more AI

Almost all employees have gained back vital time, study finds

UK employees are increasingly demanding more AI tools in the workplace as they begin to experience the technology’s benefits.

A new report from Freshworks highlighted the integration of AI into sectors including customer service, finance, HR, marketing and sales, where it can boost productivity by helping with repetitive and administrative tasks.

Notably, nearly half (45%) of those surveyed said they would consider leaving their jobs for roles that offer more artificial intelligence.

Workers want AI

When ChatGPT hit public preview launch a little over two years ago, there was widespread worker reluctance, with many fearing that AI would replace human workers - however Freshworks’ study now finds that workers are asking for more AI tools to help them do their jobs.

More than that, AI seems to have shifted from being a convenience to a necessity; more than one in three (37%) say they would never be able to keep up with their workload without the support of artificial intelligence.

Bosses are also acknowledging the productivity benefits, with a third (35%) of UK employees stating that they’ve received promotions or salary increases due to their use of AI tools.

This shift in attitudes has also been observed and quantified by Freshworks – half of the surveyed employees said their opinions about AI have improved since the first half of this year alone, with a better understanding of the technology (53%) and its increasing usefulness (46%) helping to paint a more positive picture of AI.

An overwhelming majority (98%) are now gaining back significant time, which is freeing them up resources to become more productive (72%), engage in creative tasks (62%), and mentor colleagues (64%), with three in five (61%) leaders globally increasing AI adoption over the past six months and nearly as many (54%) continuing to do so into 2025.