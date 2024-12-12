Workers are being punished for ignoring AI advice – even when they know better

Managers want decision-makers to trust AI even when human judgement is better

Report claims we need to remember human expertise is essential in navigating complexities

Workers should have more freedom to share concerns and experiences about AI

A report from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and ESMT Berlin has revealed workers are now being penalized for ignoring AI recommendations, even when they know better.

The study specifically highlights how organizations can implement AI-based systems to streamline their work processes, weighing up those benefits against unintended consequences of excessive dependence on these tools.

In a controlled experiment, the researchers found that managers wanted decision-makers to follow AI advice even if the advice is sub-par.

Managers want us to follow AI’s advice

In this particular study, decision-makers who deviated from artificial intelligence-driven advice and instead used their own human knowledge and judgement were given lower bonus payments, even though they put in more effort and critical thinking, leading to a better decision and outcome.

“This behaviour from managers causes employees to overly rely on the AI's recommendations and ignore their own expertise and intuition, even when these are superior to the AI, out of fear of being punished," the report concludes.

Professor Dr Mirko Kremer, Professor of Supply Chain Management at the Frankfurt School, summarized: “It is important to remember that human expertise remains essential to navigate complexities, make nuanced judgments, and adapt to unexpected situations that AI might miss – especially in in sectors like healthcare, aviation or autonomous vehicles, where the implications of blindly following AI advice can have huge implications.”

The researchers acknowledge artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool, however they call for greater transparency from managers and greater trust in human expertise.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Indicative of the fear surrounding AI and its potential effect on the human workforce, the study also calls for clearer communication structures for employees to express concerns and experiences with AI systems.