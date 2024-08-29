Managing the IPv4 to IPv6 transition

The global transition from IPv4 to IPv6 has gained major traction, driven by the urgent need to accommodate a rapidly expanding number of internet-connected devices and the introduction of IPv6 addresses. Historically, the shift to IPv6 was slow, with many regions taking years to offer IPv6 service. But currently, the transition has, in fact, picked off significantly and this represents the critical necessity for a denser addressing system.

As of 2024, the adoption of IPv6 has surged, with significant contributions from major ISPs around the world. Many countries have been migrating to the latest version of the Internet Protocol in recent years. According to Google’s Per-Country IPv6 adoption statistics, France leads with the highest percentage of IPv6 connectivity at 74.35%, while the USA has 52.76%.

Notably, over 43% of Google users now access the internet via IPv6, highlighting the widespread adoption and importance of this protocol for the future of internet connectivity.

Alright, so basically let's start from scratch and understand why this transition is important. Primarily, we would need to understand what IP addresses are and why they suffice with so much importance for networking.

Arko Labrie Social Links Navigation Product Owner at SafeDNS.

What Is IP?

IP, short for Internet Protocol, is fundamental in network communication. It assigns a unique identifier, called an IP address, to each device on a network. These addresses enable devices to communicate, help route data packets, and serve as identification within the network. IP breaks down data into smaller packets, so that it can transmit over a network smoothly.

There are currently two versions of Internet Protocol: IPv4 (IP version 4) and IPv6 (IP version 6).

What Is IPv4?

IPv4 is the fourth version of IP, which establishes the rules for computer networks functioning on the principle of packet exchange. It can uniquely identify devices connected to the network through an addressing system. Whenever a device gets access to the Internet (whether it's a switch, PC, or other devices), it is assigned a unique, numerical IP address such as 192.149.252.76 as shown below. The IPv4 uses a 32-bit address scheme allowing us to store 2^32 addresses (4.19 billion addresses).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Is IPv6?

IPv6 (Internet Protocol Version 6) was deployed in 1999 concerning that the demand for IP addresses would exceed the available supply. It allows communication and data transfer to take place over a network. IPv6 is a 128-bit IP address which supports 2^128 Internet addresses in total. The use of IPv6 not only solves the problem of limited network addresses resources but also resolves the barriers for multiple access devices to connect to the Internet. An IPv6 address could be written like this: 3ffe:1900:fe21:4545:0000:0000:0000:0000.

In other words, IPv6 has a much larger address space and embedded functionality by ease of configuration, more security to enhance, and performance to boost, whereas IPv4 is still fairly widely used but with some serious restrictions because of the relatively small address space and requirements of more complicated address management.

The full availability of unique addresses in the IPv6 is important because it is usual for businesses to add more and more devices and the availability becomes limitless for such cases. IPv6 provides a much larger pool of addresses, allowing businesses to easily connect a larger variety of devices and services to their networks.

Sticking with IPv4: challenges and business realities

Many companies continue to rely on IPv4 despite the advantages of IPv6. The reasons vary:

- Upgrading the infrastructure and applications would cost an arm and a leg for many organizations to switch to IPv6.

- Because the systems are used by many organizations, compatibility issues are created between IPv6 and the existing systems.

- Moreover, there is some level of ignorance in some institutions on the existence and benefits of IPv6 as an option for their networking needs.

However, as the number of available IPv4 addresses continues to decrease, businesses will need to adopt IPv6 to continue to grow and expand their networks.

IPv4, IPv6, and cybersecurity

The adoption of IPv6 not only addresses the scalability limitations of IPv4 but also necessitates solid cybersecurity solutions across various sectors. Unlike IPv4, which relies on network address translation (NAT) and lacks robust built-in security features, IPv6 offers advancements like IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). IPsec ensures encrypted and authenticated communication, enhancing the confidentiality and integrity of data transmitted over networks.

With these tech advancements, security experts need to understand these differences and take the right steps to keep their networks secure during the transition. Besides, both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols have protocol-specific threats, and monitoring network traffic in both protocols is essential for threat detection and mitigation.

The step to IPv6 also brings about a valuable opportunity to review and reinforce the overall network security architecture. Organizations can leverage this transition period to implement comprehensive security frameworks that address both existing and emerging threats. This would include deployment of firewalls and intrusion detection/prevention systems designed to handle IPv6 traffic, in addition to updating security policies and procedures to reflect the new protocol. Embracing IPv6 is a technical upgrade, but it's also strategic in developing a security framework on your network and for a more secure future.

We've featured the best business VPN.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro